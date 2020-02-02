Meetings
18:19 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A3
- 1st £74, 2nd £30, Others £28 Race Total £216
1
Springwell Buzz(b - bk)
Best: 27.48sLast: 28.08s
T: G C Wright
Skywalker Puma/Springwell Katie
2
Crossfield Ivy(b - be)
Best: 27.34sLast: 27.92s
T: P N Godfrey
Droopys Scolari/Crossfield Leah
3
Pennys Tuk Tuk(b - bd)
Best: 27.12sLast: 28.35s
T: J R Grant
Kinloch Brae/Pennys Lydia
4
Tycoon Eve(b - bk)
Best: 27.52sLast: 27.52s
T: D H Gallimore
Skywalker Puma/Daroma Niamh
5
Knocknaboul May(b - bk)
Best: 27.18sLast: 27.67s
T: D O Pearce
Rio Quattro/Knocknaboul Rose
6
Shelleybee(b - bk)
Best: 27.35sLast: 28.43s
T: P R Attwater
Leamaneigh Turbo/Classy Rosie
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.