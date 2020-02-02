Racing Tips

Meetings

18:19 Poole Sun 2 February 2020

  • 450m
  • A3
  • 1st £74, 2nd £30, Others £28 Race Total £216
1
Springwell Buzz(b - bk)
Best: 27.48sLast: 28.08s
T: G C Wright
Skywalker Puma/Springwell Katie
2
Crossfield Ivy(b - be)
Best: 27.34sLast: 27.92s
T: P N Godfrey
Droopys Scolari/Crossfield Leah
3
Pennys Tuk Tuk(b - bd)
Best: 27.12sLast: 28.35s
T: J R Grant
Kinloch Brae/Pennys Lydia
4
Tycoon Eve(b - bk)
Best: 27.52sLast: 27.52s
T: D H Gallimore
Skywalker Puma/Daroma Niamh
5
Knocknaboul May(b - bk)
Best: 27.18sLast: 27.67s
T: D O Pearce
Rio Quattro/Knocknaboul Rose
6
Shelleybee(b - bk)
Best: 27.35sLast: 28.43s
T: P R Attwater
Leamaneigh Turbo/Classy Rosie

