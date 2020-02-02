Meetings
18:04 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A2
- 1st £87, 2nd £31, Others £28 Race Total £230
1
Shelone Diamond(b - bk)
Best: 27.16sLast: 28.72s
T: D G Mitchell
Droopys Sydney/Maglass Diva
2
Devils Tyson(d - bd)
Best: 27.37sLast: 28.49s
T: J F Sims
Dont Knocka Him/Dooey Belle
3
Must Be Charlie(d - bk)
Best: 27.35sLast: 28.30s
T: D G Mitchell
Droopys Jet/Must Be Lady
4
Distant City(d - bk)
Best: 26.90sLast: 28.52s
T: M A White
Droopys Cain/Attention Seeker
5
Montalbano Lady(b - bk)
Best: 27.36sLast: 27.56s
T: P R Attwater
Tullymurry Act/Westmead Lola
6
Unknown Molly(b - bk)
Best: 27.10sLast: 27.61s
T: G C Wright
Unknown Glory/Unknown Suzi
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.