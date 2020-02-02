Racing Tips

Meetings
17:55 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A2
- 1st £101, Others £37 Race Total £286
1
Derby Blake(d - bkw)
Best: 28.98sLast: 16.66s
T: G M Smith
Laughil Blake/Gold Supreme
2
Nowhere Boys(b - bk)
Best: 28.83sLast: 29.09s
T: P Naylor
Holdem Spy/Bigmans Daisy
3
Aghaburren Joy(b - bk)
Best: 28.83sLast: 29.08s
T: I Bradford
Laughil Blake/Gurrane Blue
4
Longacres Toe(d - bd)
Best: 28.82sLast: 29.21s
T: P J Doocey
Kinloch Brae/Hather Kim
5
Beatties Fear(d - wbd)
Best: 28.82sLast: 28.98s
T: D Acott
Ballymac Vic/Dorotas Irena
6
Drahbeg Delish(b - wf)
Best: 28.75sLast: 29.13s
T: G B Ballentine
Superior Product/Swift Inny
