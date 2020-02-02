Racing Tips

Meetings
17:37 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A6
- 1st £69, Others £33 Race Total £234
1
Final Star(b - bk)
Best: 29.29sLast: 29.39s
T: P Meek
Laughil Duke/Final Oyster
2
Ballymac Ringo(d - bkw)
Best: 29.36sLast: 29.90s
T: G B Ballentine
Ballymac Matt/Moyar Kite
3
Ballymac Alexa(b - bk)
Best: 29.41sLast: 29.31s
T: S L Newberry
Ballymac Vic/Garrison Malawi
4
Diamond Bullet(d - bd)
Best: 29.43sLast: 29.43s
T: J R Hall
Superior Product/Diamond Star
5
Baileys Lady(b - bk)
Best: 29.43sLast: 41.79s
T: P Meek
Doctor Zhivago/Comforts Jet
6
Catunda Sonic(d - bkw)
Best: 29.22sLast: 29.72s
T: G M Smith
Tullymurry Act/Aayamzamodel
