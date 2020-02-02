Racing Tips

Meetings
17:17 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A7
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £232
1
In Harmonic(d - bk)
Best: 29.46sLast: 29.46s
T: J Fisher
Droopys Scolari/Locnamon Ruby
2
Wish For Stars(b - bk)
Best: 29.35sLast: 29.45s
T: G M Smith
Droopys Cain/Stepupagear
3
Longacres Bandit(d - bd)
Best: 29.79sLast: 16.89s
T: P J Doocey
Kinloch Brae/Hather Kim
4
Final Joy(b - bk)
Best: 29.32sLast: 29.44s
T: P Meek
Laughil Duke/Final Oyster
5
Scroggy Rockstar(d - bk)
Best: 29.70sLast: 29.86s
T: S W Deakin
Wise Thought/Lemon Angie
6
Cheyenne Rising(d - bk)
Best: 29.45sLast: 29.45s
T: S L Newberry
Aero Majestic/Atouchofvenus
