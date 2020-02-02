Racing Tips

Meetings
16:58 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 275m
- D3
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
1
Domestic Dynamo(d - be)
Best: 16.60sLast: 16.60s
T: J Fisher
Scolari Me Daddy/Hello The House
2
Mystic Yapper(d - bk)
Best: 16.55sLast: 16.74s
T: J P Lambe
Droopys Jet/Mystic Must
3
Scullys Boss(d - bk)
Best: 16.50sLast: 16.96s
T: S J Cull
Laughil Blake/Meanus Rose
4
Joyful Jackpike(d - be)
Best: 16.61sLast: 16.84s
T: J H Smith
Definate Opinion/Coconut Slippers
5
Blazeaway James(d - bd)
Best: 16.60sLast: 16.91s
T: S W Deakin
Iso Octane/Its Not You
6
Lissan Kels(d - wbd)
Best: 16.54sLast: 29.09s
T: G L Thomas
Superior Product/Lissan Eve
