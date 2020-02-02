Meetings
16:41 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A3
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
1
Laidback Larry(d - bk)
Best: 28.92sLast: 28.98s
T: G B Ballentine
Taylors Sky/Ardcroney Rachel
2
Cragbrien Storm(d - bk)
Best: 28.86sLast: 30.56s
T: G M Smith
Storm Control/Cragbrien Shaw
3
Drahbeg Dior(b - bk)
Best: 28.95sLast: 28.85s
T: G B Ballentine
Farloe Blitz/Swift Vicki
4
Puckane Ascot(b - bk)
Best: 28.96sLast: 28.96s
T: I Bradford
Ballymac Eske/Ascot Lydia
5
Hello There(d - bk)
Best: 29.02sLast: 29.18s
T: N M Slowley
Holdem Spy/Havana Lottie
6
Flyhigh Ollyhaz(b - bkw)
Best: 28.88sLast: 29.00s
T: I E Walker
Tullymurry Act/Headford Maura
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.