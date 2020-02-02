Meetings
16:24 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £72, Others £33 Race Total £237
1
Creevy Shadow(d - bk)
Best: 29.14sLast: 41.97s
T: J R Hall
Superior Product/Creevy Charm
2
Ballymac Kiora(b - bd)
Best: 29.30sLast: 29.39s
T: P Meek
Ballymac Best/Ballymac Kia
3
Followthe Blitz(d - bk)
Best: 29.19sLast: 29.42s
T: S W Deakin
Superior Product/Colarhouse Vicky
4
Slaneyside Brook(b - dkbd)
Best: 29.35sLast: 29.25s
T: S W Deakin
David Bale/Lady Long Heir
5
Ashbourne Actor(d - bk)
Best: 29.07sLast: 29.50s
T: I E Walker
Laughil Blake/Champion Candy
6
Group Razzle(b - f)
Best: 29.26sLast: 29.36s
T: P Meek
Ballymac Vic/Rampant Razzle
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.