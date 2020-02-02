Meetings
16:09 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A7
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £232
Final Result
Winning time:-Off time:16:09:22
1st
1
Killala Eve9/4
Split: Time:
T: S J Cull
2nd
4
Newinn Brexit5/2
Split: Time:
T: J H Smith
3rd
5
Bansha Scolari3/1
Split: Time:
T: K G Babe
2
Tear Drop7/1
Split: Time:
T: S W Deakin
3
Michelles Hardy5/1
Split: Time:
T: S W Deakin
6
Slaneyside Tessa6/1
Split: Time:
T: I E Walker
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS J Cull
- Winning Time
- Runners6 ran
- Distances
- Off Time16:09:22
- Forecast£9.61
- Tricast£22.03
