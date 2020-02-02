Meetings
15:53 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A9
- 1st £64, Others £33 Race Total £229
Final Result
Winning time:-Off time:15:53:30
1st
3
Burgess Seamie8/1
Split: Time:
T: K G Babe
2nd
1
Oopsy Diamond5/1
Split: Time:
T: K G Babe
3rd
5
Stop The Clock2/1
Split: Time:
T: J R Hall
2
Ballymac Prize8/1
Split: Time:
T: I E Walker
4
Ballymac Melody2/1
Split: Time:
T: S W Deakin
6
Slippy Rebecca5/1
Split: Time:
T: J R Hall
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK G Babe
- Winning Time
- Runners6 ran
- Distances
- Off Time15:53:30
- Forecast£52.40
- Tricast£122.06
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.