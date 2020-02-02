Meetings
15:37 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 275m
- D5
- 1st £65, Others £33 Race Total £230
Final Result
Winning time:-Off time:15:37:51
1st
1
Barber Edge4/1
Split: Time:
T: S J Cull
2nd
4
Fearglass Tango4/1
Split: Time:
T: S W Deakin
3rd
5
Kilbreedy Jos5/2
Split: Time:
T: G M Smith
2
Man Jack2/1
Split: Time:
T: S W Deakin
3
Double Top Beau8/1
Split: Time:
T: J Fisher
6
Suirview Betty6/1
Split: Time:
T: I E Walker
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS J Cull
- Winning Time
- Runners6 ran
- Distances
- Off Time15:37:51
- Forecast£26.28
- Tricast£65.00
