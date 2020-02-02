Meetings
15:22 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £72, Others £33 Race Total £237
Final Result
Winning time:28.94sOff time:15:22:23
1st
3
Headford Romeo7/2
Split: 3.57Time: 28.94s
T: S W DeakinEP,Mid,ALed
2nd
3 ¾
1
Southfield Elite5/2
Split: 3.69Time: 29.24s
T: L ShortRls,EvCh
3rd
½
4
Gump4/1
Split: 3.78Time: 29.28s
T: P A HolderSAw,Wide,Crd 1/4&RnIn
4th
½
6
Shortwood Lexi8/1
Split: 3.72Time: 29.32s
T: J R HallWide,Crd 1/4
5th
hd
2
Belles Rocket11/4
Split: 3.77Time: 29.34s
T: N M SlowleySAw,Rls,CrdRnIn
6th
1 ½
5
Emers Ruby9/2
Split: 3.68Time: 29.46s
T: P MeekEP,Wide,Chl2-4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS W Deakin
- Winning Time28.94s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ¾, ½, ½, hd, 1 ½
- Off Time15:22:23
- Forecast£14.89
- Tricast£42.95
