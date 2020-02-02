Meetings
15:04 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A8
- 1st £65, Others £33 Race Total £230
Final Result
Winning time:29.31sOff time:15:04:18
1st
4
Burgess Bandit4/1
Split: 3.71Time: 29.31s
T: J R HallQAw,Mid,ALed
2nd
2 ½
3
Jacks Fling3/1
Split: 3.77Time: 29.51s
T: K G BabeMid,SnHandy
3rd
2 ¼
5
Cohens Star3/1
Split: 3.85Time: 29.69s
T: I BradfordSAw,MidWide,EP
4th
2 ¼
1
Ballinagree Sis9/2
Split: 3.93Time: 29.87s
T: N M SlowleyRlsMid,CrdRnUp
5th
½
2
Affane Hero11/2
Split: 3.93Time: 29.91s
T: H H WilliamsSAw,Rls,CrdRnUp
6th
1 ½
6
Joyful Jane7/2
Split: 3.81Time: 30.03s
T: J H SmithWide,ClrRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ R Hall
- Winning Time29.31s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, 2 ¼, 2 ¼, ½, 1 ½
- Off Time15:04:18
- Forecast£20.34
- Tricast£52.42
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.