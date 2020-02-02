Meetings
14:44 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
Final Result
Winning time:28.69sOff time:14:44:17
1st
1
Some Detail5/2
Split: Time: 28.69s
T: P NaylorQAw,Rls,ALed
2nd
3 ½
3
Premier Lady7/1
Split: Time: 28.97s
T: J R HallMid,Crd2
3rd
2
6
Stoneparkwarrior5/2
Split: Time: 29.13s
T: G B BallentineBBmp1,RanOnWell
4th
5
5
Baileys Birchy9/4
Split: Time: 29.53s
T: P MeekMid,Bmp1,Crd 3/4
5th
2 ¼
4
Arctic Assassin5/1
Split: Time: 29.71s
T: L ShortStbStt,Bmp1,Crd 3/4
6th
½
2
Bazontheraz7/1
Split: Time: 29.75s
T: J FisherSAw,Crd2,FcdCk3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Naylor
- Winning Time28.69s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ½, 2, 5, 2 ¼, ½
- Off Time14:44:17
- Forecast£20.60
- Tricast£51.52
