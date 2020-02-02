Meetings
14:26 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A3
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
Final Result
Winning time:29.08sOff time:14:26:44
1st
5
Power Customer5/1
Split: 3.61Time: 29.08s
T: N M SlowleyEP,Wide,ALed
2nd
2 ¼
2
Woodcocks Blitz5/1
Split: 3.8Time: 29.26s
T: N M SlowleyRlsMid,Crd1,Bmp 1/4,RanOn
3rd
2 ½
6
Joyful John8/1
Split: 3.8Time: 29.46s
T: J H SmithSAw,Wide,Crd 1/4
4th
nk
1
Sisters Honcho10/1
Split: 3.75Time: 29.49s
T: L ShortQAw,Rls,Crd1
5th
hd
3
Lissan Junior4/6
Split: 3.79Time: 29.51s
T: D AcottMid,Crd1&2,Bmp 1/4
6th
14 ¾
4
Carrigoon Joy8/1
Split: 3.9Time: 30.69s
T: J P LambeStbStt,Crd&Stb2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerN M Slowley
- Winning Time29.08s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 2 ½, nk, hd, 14 ¾
- Off Time14:26:44
- Forecast£40.24
- Tricast£178.64
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.