Meetings
14:12 Perry Barr Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £71, Others £33 Race Total £236
Final Result
Winning time:29.33sOff time:14:12:25
1st
6
Ballybride Billy5/2
Split: 3.81Time: 29.33s
T: J R HallSAw,Wide,FinWell
2nd
½
5
Ooaar Matts Mutt9/2
Split: 3.82Time: 29.37s
T: S L NewberrySAw,Wide,RanOn
3rd
1 ½
2
Cushie Obsidian7/1
Split: 3.76Time: 29.49s
T: P A HolderRlsMid,Led3-4
4th
3
3
Autumn Helen5/2
Split: 3.66Time: 29.73s
T: J P LambeEP,CrdRnUp&1& 1/2
5th
1
1
Confey Bay4/1
Split: 3.88Time: 29.81s
T: J FisherRls,LckEP
6th
4 ¼
4
Almanzor5/1
Split: 3.66Time: 30.15s
T: I E WalkerEP,CrdRnUp&1& 1/2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ R Hall
- Winning Time29.33s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1 ½, 3, 1, 4 ¼
- Off Time14:12:25
- Forecast£14.45
- Tricast£56.36
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.