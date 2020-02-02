Meetings
21:19 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A3
- 1st £70, Others £20 Race Total £170
1
Black Illusion(d - bk)
Best: 26.37sLast: 26.29s
T: R Thompson
Droopys Jet/Art Of Illusion
2
Onthego Fidgit(b - bk)
Best: 26.38sLast: 27.13s
T: S A Maxwell
Lenson Panda/Swift Starlet
3
Pretty Tess(b - bd)
Best: 26.36sLast: 26.89s
T: R Thompson
Superior Product/Diamond Star
4
Grabel(b - bd)
Best: 26.43sLast: 26.82s
T: D Bowe
Skywalker Puma/Hi Nurse
5
A Bit Ofa Cuddle(b - bd)
Best: 26.41sLast: 26.30s
T: L Eagleton
Ballymac Vic/A Bit Of Glory
6
Mild Customer(b - bk)
Best: 26.39sLast: 26.95s
T: G Fearnley
Droopys Sidney/Able Customer
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.