Meetings
21:02 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A2
- 1st £80, Others £20 Race Total £180
1
Janes Illusion(b - bk)
Best: 26.16sLast: 26.25s
T: M J Watson
Droopys Jet/Art Of Illusion
2
Carmac Courage(d - wbk)
Best: 26.25sLast: 26.66s
T: J Watson
Tullymurry Act/Hollies Indi
3
Madabout David(d - bk)
Best: 26.39sLast: 26.29s
T: D Bowe
Skywalker Puma/Madabout Her
4
Canya Willya(d - bk)
Best: 26.27sLast: 26.38s
T: K A Kennedy
Skywalker Puma/Final Bound
5
Bright Storm(d - bd)
Best: 26.12sLast: 26.15s
T: R Thompson
Storm Control/Bright Bee
6
Boherash Zebo(d - bkw)
Best: 26.14sLast: 26.08s
T: L Eagleton
Ballymac Vic/Boherash Kylie
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.