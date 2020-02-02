Racing Tips

Meetings
20:45 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A3
- 1st £70, Others £20 Race Total £170
1
Lubagh Hero(d - bk)
Best: 26.35sLast: 26.42s
T: P Landles
Zero Ten/Friendly Hero
2
Blaze Barney(d - f)
Best: 26.29sLast: 26.72s
T: W Sheldon
Mileheight Alba/Drumevin Club
3
Sadies Angel(b - bk)
Best: 26.18sLast: 26.42s
T: W Collingwood
Tyrur Big Mike/All In Fashion
4
Jules Champion(d - bd)
Best: 26.18sLast: 26.39s
T: L Eagleton
Pat C Sabbath/Jaytee Jules
5
Showtime Diva(b - wbe)
Best: 26.54sLast: 26.44s
T: D N Cowell
Greenwell Hulk/Milliondolarbaby
6
Effernogue Red(d - f)
Best: 26.33sLast: 36.92s
T: R Rotherham
Ballymac Eske/Effernogue Diva
