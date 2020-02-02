Racing Tips

Meetings
20:28 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A2
- 1st £80, Others £20 Race Total £180
1
Uluru(b - bk)
Best: 26.19sLast: 26.77s
T: J Watson
Confident Rankin/Tyra Evita
2
Fairways Flyer(d - bk)
Best: 26.02sLast: 26.14s
T: K Metcalfe
Kinloch Brae/Talk To Kvitova
3
Tromora Harp(b - be)
Best: 26.20sLast: 26.20s
T: D A Curry
Tullymurry Act/Heathlawn Queen
4
Maum Ranger(d - bk)
Best: 26.24sLast: 26.04s
T: D Bowe
Makeshift/Voltair Star
5
Droopys Intent(d - bk)
Best: 26.10sLast: 26.04s
T: F V J Hill
Cable Bay/Droopys Alondra
6
Destination(b - bk)
Best: 26.21sLast: 26.01s
T: I Page
Holdem Spy/Cornamaddy Tiny
