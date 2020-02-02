Racing Tips

Meetings
20:11 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A3
- 1st £70, Others £20 Race Total £170
1
Oak Tree Road(d - dkbd)
Best: 26.40sLast: 26.25s
T: R Thompson
Oaks Road/Havana Salsa
2
Hyde Park Lady(b - bk)
Best: 26.39sLast: 26.53s
T: K Blackbird
Storm Control/Fane Emyor
3
Brosna Dazzler(b - bkw)
Best: 26.44sLast: 26.24s
T: A Greenwell
Laughil Blake/Oneco Zipperer
4
Bluereef Cruiser(d - bk)
Best: 26.38sLast: 26.64s
T: R Thompson
Shaneboy Lee/Voltair Star
5
Minnies Choice(b - wbk)
Best: 26.30sLast: 26.70s
T: K Blackbird
Boherna House/Foxwood Gypsy
6
Granite Nd Grass(b - fw)
Best: 26.19sLast: 26.38s
T: R Thompson
Superior Product/Senahel Jen
