Racing Tips

Meetings
19:54 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A4
- 1st £55, Others £20 Race Total £155
1
Dixies Wish(b - bd)
Best: 26.78sLast: 26.88s
T: P Landles
Kinloch Brae/Chocolate Run
2
Kissing Tree(d - wbk)
Best: 26.46sLast: 26.46s
T: J Moss
Pinpoint Maxi/Flandys First
3
Miss Rapid(b - bk)
Best: 26.64sLast: 27.01s
T: R Thompson
Taylors Sky/Wonder Of You
4
Hilldun Jet(d - bk)
Best: 26.54sLast: 26.91s
T: C J Mckitten
Droopys Jet/East Coast Lady
5
Galmonian Cora(b - be)
Best: 26.44sLast: 26.70s
T: K A Kennedy
Droopys Roddick/Galmonian Lucy
6
Ciaras Jet(b - bd)
Best: 27.07sLast: 27.07s
T: K Blackbird
Droopys Jet/Farran Ciara
