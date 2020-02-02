Racing Tips

Meetings
19:37 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A1
- 1st £80, Others £20 Race Total £180
1
Emers Jacko(d - bk)
Best: 26.01sLast: 26.28s
T: B Carruthers
Confident Rankin/Emers Twirl
2
Champagne Pearl(b - bk)
Best: 26.14sLast: 15.01s
T: R Rotherham
Rio Quattro/Champagne Jackie
3
Murphy(d - bk)
Best: 25.97sLast: 25.88s
T: C Watson
Droppys Jet/Hather Crown
4
Steeple Rd Mol(b - bkw)
Best: 25.97sLast: 25.94s
T: P Simpson
Ballymac Vic/Constant Charmer
5
Murlens Magda(b - bk)
Best: 25.90sLast: 25.94s
T: J M Foreman
Ballymac Vic/Murlens Raw
6
Ferndale Jet(d - f)
Best: 25.82sLast: 26.34s
T: T Jameson (Snr)
Sir Paddy/Tuckeys Timer
