Meetings
19:21 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A4
- 1st £55, Others £20 Race Total £155
1
Balmoral Lilly(b - be)
Best: 26.56sLast: 27.18s
T: K Blackbird
Droopys Scolari/Bit View Flyer
2
Clonmill Girl(b - wbebd)
Best: 26.50sLast: 26.30s
T: W J Windle
Taylors Sky/Dalcash Devici
3
Fagans Wonder(d - bk)
Best: 26.35sLast: 26.99s
T: K Blackbird
Scolari Me Daddy/Ballintee Vonne
4
Boherna Belle(b - f)
Best: 26.63sLast: 26.55s
T: R Thompson
Tyrur Big Mike/Rockburst Liz
5
Roises Deal(b - bk)
Best: 26.51sLast: 26.72s
T: J Moss
Makeshift/Brendas Deal
6
Pats My Girl(b - bk)
Best: 26.66sLast: 26.46s
T: R Thompson
Droopys Jet/Bigmans Grainne
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.