Racing Tips

Meetings
19:04 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A1
- 1st £80, Others £20 Race Total £180
1
Cushie Blake(d - bk)
Best: 26.09sLast: 26.03s
T: B Carruthers
Laughil Blake/Na Dubh Tire
2
Forest Phil(d - bk)
Best: 26.01sLast: 26.23s
T: W Sheldon
Ballymac Vic/Forest Mollie
3
Talk To Freddie(d - bd)
Best: 26.27sLast: 26.33s
T: R Williamson
Kinloch Brae/Talk To Kvitova
4
Cabra Reaper(d - bkw)
Best: 25.99sLast: 26.55s
T: L Eagleton
Top Honcho/Cabra Millie
5
Slaneyside Julie(b - bk)
Best: 26.26sLast: 26.58s
T: A Greenwell
Farloe Blitz/Slaneyside Trixi
6
Murlens Myra(b - be)
Best: 25.99sLast: 26.05s
T: J M Foreman
Ballymac Vic/Murlens Raw
