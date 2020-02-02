Meetings
18:46 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A5
- 1st £55, Others £20 Race Total £155
1
Perseverance(d - wbk)
Best: 26.85sLast: 16.33s
T: R Thompson
Farrihy Champ/Bunlahy Bessy
2
Hanky Panky(b - bk)
Best: 27.21sLast: 27.37s
T: I Page
Droopys Buick/Ballybough Eve
3
Curly Sue(b - bk)
Best: 26.74sLast: 26.70s
T: L Eagleton
Skywalker Farloe/Springmount Zena
4
Fagans Misty(b - bk)
Best: 26.78sLast: 26.83s
T: R Hale
Head Bound/Ballintee Vonne
5
Tip Top Act(b - bk)
Best: 26.63sLast: 27.11s
T: S A Maxwell
Tullymurry Act/Tip Top Dancer
6
Clough Inn(d - bk)
Best: 26.99sLast: 26.98s
T: W J Windle
Toolatetosell/Shanlish
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.