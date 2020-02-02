Racing Tips

Meetings
18:28 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A3
- 1st £70, Others £20 Race Total £170
1
Booraddly(d - be)
Best: 26.32sLast: 26.44s
T: P Landles
Droopys Jet/Now Its Alex
2
Inniskeen Bolt(d - bk)
Best: 26.60sLast: 26.41s
T: K Blackbird
Lenson Bolt/Pammies Crystal
3
Hermosa(b - wbk)
Best: 26.25sLast: 26.91s
T: I Page
Farloe Blitz/Borna Queenie
4
Educated Model(b - wbe)
Best: 26.19sLast: 26.47s
T: L Eagleton
Scolari Me Daddy/Uptown Model
5
Pats Buddy(d - bk)
Best: 26.57sLast: 26.37s
T: R Thompson
Droopys Jet/Bigmans Grainne
6
Cabra Voyager(d - bkw)
Best: 26.41sLast: 26.60s
T: L Eagleton
Top Honcho/Cabra Millie
