Meetings
18:11 Pelaw Grange Sun 2 February 2020
- 435m
- A6
- 1st £50, Others £20 Race Total £150
1
Philidella(b - be)
Best: 27.01sLast: 26.81s
T: J Moss
Tubbertelly Dubh/Philidora
2
Total Romeo(b - bk)
Best: 27.09sLast: 16.18s
T: L Eagleton
Romeo Recruit/Total Motion
3
Bluebelle(b - bew)
Best: 26.85sLast: 26.82s
T: R Thompson
Superior Product/Tyrur Wozniacki
4
Jumbos Jenny(b - wf)
Best: 26.55sLast: 26.81s
T: K Blackbird
Superior Product/Jumbos Lulu
5
Rys Diva(b - wbk)
Best: 26.94sLast: 15.65s
T: K Blackbird
Sidaz Jack/Clounamon Diva
6
Circus Angel(b - wbef)
Best: 27.07sLast: 26.87s
T: J Moss
Ballymac Vic/Circus Molly
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.