Meetings
17:44 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- HP
- 1st £105, Others £32 Race Total £265
1
Billwin Brandy(b - f)
Best: 28.75sLast: 28.18s
T: W E Smith
Ballymac Vic/Molly The Legend
2
Elba Blossom(b - bk)
Best: 28.91sLast: 28.01s
T: M A Dagley
Barefoot James/Soul Diver
3
Sporting Prince(d - bd)
Best: 28.53sLast: 28.93s
T: K Dobson
Kinloch Brae/Rockburst Liz
4
Miss Superior(b - bd)
Best: 28.30sLast: 28.18s
T: J Scott
Superior Product/Brazilian Ditch
5
Old Fort Orbit(d - bk)
Best: 28.06sLast: 27.95s
T: G Douglas
Farloe Blitz/Annie From Cork
6
Cinderella Man(d - wbe)
Best: 27.61sLast: 28.01s
T: L J Wilson
Skywalker Farloe/Nametab Gigi
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.