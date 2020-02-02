Meetings
17:25 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- A3
- 1st £93, Others £33 Race Total £258
1
Mapleleafforever(b - bk)
Best: 28.15sLast: 28.67s
T: K E Seville
Hondo Black/Fridays Twirl
2
Belle Vue Eddie(d - bk)
Best: 28.27sLast: 28.08s
T: P A Holmes
Superior Product/Killishin Velvet
3
Champs Boy(d - bk)
Best: 28.00sLast: 28.09s
T: L J Wilson
Droopys Cain/Jaytee Osprey
4
Barefoot Adonis(d - bk)
Best: 27.97sLast: 28.27s
T: J Scott
Jaytee Dutch/Kilara Belle
5
Bannside Everest(b - wbk)
Best: 28.02sLast: 28.39s
T: D W Wright
Kisses For Cloda/Bannside Eleanor
6
Fionns Dream(b - be)
Best: 28.08sLast: 28.27s
T: K E Seville
Skywalker Farloe/Daniels Divine
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.