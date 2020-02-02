Racing Tips

Meetings
17:09 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 268m
- D3
- 1st £69, Others £32 Race Total £229
1
Balinaguila Brae(b - bk)
Best: 16.56sLast: 16.54s
T: R B Harwood
Kinloch Brae/Kildallon Divine
2
Alfredo Court(d - bk)
Best: 16.25sLast: 28.33s
T: K Dobson
Ballymac Vic/Dianes Court
3
Millwood Mags(b - bk)
Best: 16.50sLast: 16.70s
T: K E Seville
Taylors Sky/Goldmine Josie
4
Enigmatic Eel(d - bk)
Best: 16.50sLast: 16.52s
T: K E Seville
Kereight King/Urnai Queen
5
Dundrum West(d - wbk)
Best: 16.56sLast: 16.46s
T: J Robinson
Superior Product/Dundrum Sally
6
Elba Sara(b - bd)
Best: 16.41sLast: 28.54s
T: M A Dagley
Barefoot James/Soul Diver
