Meetings
16:51 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- A3
- 1st £93, Others £33 Race Total £258
1
Cooladerry Silk(b - bk)
Best: 28.16sLast: 28.26s
T: D W Wright
Ballymac Eske/Skywalker Silk
2
Old Fort Coco(b - bebd)
Best: 28.17sLast: 28.35s
T: G Douglas
Eden The Kid/Swift Elise
3
Lynhouse Officer(d - wbk)
Best: 28.15sLast: 27.93s
T: R B Harwood
Paradise Maverik/Droopys Voice
4
Bridies Slippy(d - bk)
Best: 28.07sLast: 28.07s
T: D W Wright
Gold Slipalong/Saleen Force
5
Fenagh Blonde(b - bef)
Best: 28.13sLast: 28.20s
T: L J Wilson
Superior Product/Coopers Jane
6
Auto Blitzer(d - bk)
Best: 28.08sLast: 28.05s
T: D Cooper
Kinloch Brae/Name Taker
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.