Racing Tips

Meetings
16:33 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- HP
- 1st £105, Others £32 Race Total £265
1
Elmfield Pavlova(b - wbd)
Best: 28.89sLast: 28.90s
T: D W Wright
Ballymac Vic/Swift Santon
2
Silverhill Glory(d - bew)
Best: Last:
T:
Taylors Sky/Silverhill TinaReserve
3
Dream Fionn(d - wbe)
Best: 28.78sLast: 28.13s
T: M A Dagley
Taylors Sky/Business Asusual
4
Miss Tish(b - wbk)
Best: 28.29sLast: 28.16s
T: R B Harwood
Ballymac Vic/Ballintuber Tish
5
Roxy Olivia(b - wbk)
Best: 27.99sLast: 28.17s
T: M J Siddall
Shaneboy Spencer/Brickfield Roxy
6
Ghetto Maddie(b - bk)
Best: 27.82sLast: 27.62s
T: K E Seville
Paradise Madison/Laughil Linda
Non Runners
2
Bitofamiss(b - bk)
Best: 28.46sLast: 16.95s
T: W M Lyons
Sir Paddy/Seans Ranger
