Racing Tips

Meetings
16:18 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- A3
- 1st £93, Others £33 Race Total £258
1
Strides Kitty(b - bk)
Best: 28.22sLast: 28.35s
T: D J Hammond
Crash/Strides Ontime
2
Kuda Taff(b - bk)
Best: 28.22sLast: 28.17s
T: K E Seville
Pacific Mile/Penny Dilu
3
Coolhill Lucky(d - be)
Best: 28.14sLast: 28.45s
T: D Cooper
Superior Product/Dundrum Sally
4
Winter(b - wbk)
Best: 28.16sLast: 27.96s
T: K E Seville
Makeshift/Tyrur Twink
5
Under(d - bk)
Best: 28.10sLast: 27.94s
T: P A Holmes
Ballymac Vic/Razmataz Flame
6
Drifting King(d - bk)
Best: 28.27sLast: 28.56s
T: J Scott
Tullymurry Act/Phone Lizzie
