Meetings
16:02 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- HP
- 1st £105, Others £32 Race Total £265
Final Result
Winning time:-Off time:16:02:21
1st
3
Angie Knows Best11/4
Split: Time:
T: J Robinson
2nd
1
Droopys Nonie5/1
Split: Time:
T: R B Harwood
3rd
5
Dixies Legacy4/1
Split: Time:
T: R B Harwood
2
Toomuchtoask7/2
Split: Time:
T: L J Wilson
4
Millwood Jerry4/1
Split: Time:
T: D J Hammond
6
Killenane Freddy7/2
Split: Time:
T: J Scott
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Robinson
- Winning Time
- Runners6 ran
- Distances
- Off Time16:02:21
- Forecast£18.67
- Tricast£57.62
