Meetings

15:44 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020

  • 462m
  • A6
  • 1st £81, Others £34 Race Total £251

Final Result

Winning time:-Off time:15:44:13
1st
4
Sweet Cailin2/1
Split: Time:
T: R B Harwood
2nd
3
Knockagh Gent11/4
Split: Time:
T: M A Dagley
3rd
1
Fernisky Rumba6/1
Split: Time:
T: K Dobson
2
Knotmor Luke9/4
Split: Time:
T: D E Fradgley
5
Ballintemple Sue4/1
Split: Time:
T: M J Siddall
6
Glenadda Blanco7/2
Split: Time:
T: R B Harwood

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerR B Harwood
  • Winning Time
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distances
  • Off Time15:44:13
  • Forecast£10.98
  • Tricast£42.43

Next Race Off

16:17 Pau
3
(8)
Schonried
J: G Trolley De Prevaux
15/8
2
(5)
Asandros
J: M Forest
4/1
7
(2)
Golden Power
J: A Werle
11/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

