Meetings
15:44 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- A6
- 1st £81, Others £34 Race Total £251
Final Result
Winning time:-Off time:15:44:13
1st
4
Sweet Cailin2/1
Split: Time:
T: R B Harwood
2nd
3
Knockagh Gent11/4
Split: Time:
T: M A Dagley
3rd
1
Fernisky Rumba6/1
Split: Time:
T: K Dobson
2
Knotmor Luke9/4
Split: Time:
T: D E Fradgley
5
Ballintemple Sue4/1
Split: Time:
T: M J Siddall
6
Glenadda Blanco7/2
Split: Time:
T: R B Harwood
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR B Harwood
- Winning Time
- Runners6 ran
- Distances
- Off Time15:44:13
- Forecast£10.98
- Tricast£42.43
