15:29 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020

  • 268m
  • HP
  • 1st £84, Others £32 Race Total £244

Final Result

Winning time:16.33sOff time:15:29:09
1st
5
Black Swanky2/1
Split: Time: 16.33s
T: K E SevilleLdFr1
2nd
hd
3
Homestead Hazel6/1
Split: Time: 16.35s
T: M J SiddallFcdToCk1
3rd
1
4
Stonepark Beauty3/1
Split: Time: 16.42s
T: D E FradgleyLdTilCrd1
4th
2
1
Elba Dillydilly9/2
Split: Time: 16.57s
T: M A DagleyFcdToCk1
5th
14 ½
6
Great Buzz11/4
Split: Time: 17.72s
T: R B HarwoodBCrd&Stb1
6th
dis
2
Drumliff Rocket13/2
Split: Time:
T: J RobinsonFcdToBCkBCrd&Stb1

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerK E Seville
  • Winning Time16.33s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distanceshd, 1, 2, 14 ½, dis
  • Off Time15:29:09
  • Forecast£16.89
  • Tricast£44.48

