Meetings
15:29 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 268m
- HP
- 1st £84, Others £32 Race Total £244
Final Result
Winning time:16.33sOff time:15:29:09
1st
5
Black Swanky2/1
Split: Time: 16.33s
T: K E SevilleLdFr1
2nd
hd
3
Homestead Hazel6/1
Split: Time: 16.35s
T: M J SiddallFcdToCk1
3rd
1
4
Stonepark Beauty3/1
Split: Time: 16.42s
T: D E FradgleyLdTilCrd1
4th
2
1
Elba Dillydilly9/2
Split: Time: 16.57s
T: M A DagleyFcdToCk1
5th
14 ½
6
Great Buzz11/4
Split: Time: 17.72s
T: R B HarwoodBCrd&Stb1
6th
dis
2
Drumliff Rocket13/2
Split: Time:
T: J RobinsonFcdToBCkBCrd&Stb1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK E Seville
- Winning Time16.33s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, 1, 2, 14 ½, dis
- Off Time15:29:09
- Forecast£16.89
- Tricast£44.48
