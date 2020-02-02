Meetings
15:13 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- A3
- 1st £93, Others £33 Race Total £258
Final Result
Winning time:28.00sOff time:15:13:10
1st
2
Belleamie Nidge13/2
Split: 5.54Time: 28.00s
T: A S BilsonSAw,MidStt,LdFr4
2nd
4 ½
1
Fire Leopard4/1
Split: 5.31Time: 28.35s
T: K E SevilleChl&Crd3
3rd
1 ¼
4
Ballydorgan May9/2
Split: 5.26Time: 28.45s
T: M J SiddallEP,FcdToCk&Crd1
4th
¾
3
Lougheys Lady2/1
Split: 5.24Time: 28.51s
T: J ScottQAw,BCrd3,LdTo4
5th
2
6
Alpine Muse9/2
Split: 5.29Time: 28.68s
T: J RobinsonCrd1
6th
1
5
Corner Lucy9/4
Split: 5.26Time: 28.76s
T: K E SevilleFcdToBCk&Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA S Bilson
- Winning Time28.00s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ½, 1 ¼, ¾, 2, 1
- Off Time15:13:10
- Forecast£36.69
- Tricast£132.32
