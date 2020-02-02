Meetings
14:57 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- HP
- 1st £134, Others £43 Race Total £349
Final Result
Winning time:27.65sOff time:14:57:17
1st
4
Dodgin Bullet7/2
Split: Time: 27.65s
T: K E SevilleFinWell
2nd
1 ½
2
Knotmor Mini4/1
Split: Time: 27.77s
T: D E FradgleyFcdToCk2
3rd
sh
6
Ashbourne Queen5/1
Split: Time: 27.78s
T: R GrayEvCh
4th
1 ¾
1
Stonepark Hannah13/2
Split: Time: 27.92s
T: G J SmithLdToRunIn
5th
1
5
Lundhill Rose7/4
Split: Time: 28.01s
T: S OakesFcdToCk&Crd3
6th
¾
3
Altmore Wizard3/1
Split: Time: 28.07s
T: M A DagleyCrd3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK E Seville
- Winning Time27.65s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, sh, 1 ¾, 1, ¾
- Off Time14:57:17
- Forecast£24.63
- Tricast£88.98
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.