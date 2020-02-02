Meetings
14:38 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- A4
- 1st £86, Others £33 Race Total £251
Final Result
Winning time:28.28sOff time:14:38:13
1st
1
Super Steele11/4
Split: 5.44Time: 28.28s
T: M J SiddallFinWell
2nd
½
6
Meenagh Rumble5/1
Split: 5.37Time: 28.32s
T: D W WrightEP,EvCh
3rd
sh
2
Flaggy Goose7/2
Split: 5.56Time: 28.33s
T: R B HarwoodSAw&FcdCkRnUp,RanOn
4th
1
4
Battyford Diego5/2
Split: 5.41Time: 28.41s
T: P A HolmesBCrdStt,Ld2ToRunIn
5th
nk
5
Moorlands Star5/1
Split: 5.32Time: 28.44s
T: J ZivkovicQAw,LdTo2
6th
3
3
Clearway Max9/2
Split: 5.46Time: 28.68s
T: J ScottBCrdStt
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM J Siddall
- Winning Time28.28s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, sh, 1, nk, 3
- Off Time14:38:13
- Forecast£20.11
- Tricast£58.46
