Meetings
14:21 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 462m
- HP
- 1st £105, Others £32 Race Total £265
Final Result
Winning time:27.83sOff time:14:21:21
1st
5
Ross Mike4/1
Split: Time: 27.83s
T: K E SevilleFinWell
2nd
1 ½
1
Mossie Paws7/2
Split: Time: 27.95s
T: J RobinsonLdToRunIn
3rd
1 ½
2
Before Midnight9/4
Split: Time: 28.07s
T: L J WilsonClrRun
3rd
dh
4
Kilbreedy Hulk11/4
Split: Time: 28.07s
T: R B HarwoodClrRun
5th
1
3
Joella Ronnie7/1
Split: Time: 28.15s
T: J ZivkovicClrRun
6th
3
6
Amwhatiam9/2
Split: Time: 28.38s
T: R B HarwoodClrRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK E Seville
- Winning Time27.83s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, 1 ½, dh, 1, 3
- Off Time14:21:21
- Forecast£23.42
- Tricast£27.66
