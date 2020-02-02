Meetings
14:06 Kinsley Sun 2 February 2020
- 268m
- D4
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £232
Final Result
Winning time:16.55sOff time:14:06:19
1st
1
Mini Moo9/2
Split: Time: 16.55s
T: L J WilsonLdFr2
2nd
½
6
Swift River8/1
Split: Time: 16.59s
T: G DouglasQAw,LdTo1
3rd
1
4
Mill Georgie7/2
Split: Time: 16.67s
T: W E SmithEP,Ld1To2
4th
nk
3
Trembling Trixie7/4
Split: Time: 16.70s
T: D CooperMsdBrk
5th
sh
2
Lilac Path13/2
Split: Time: 16.71s
T: R B HarwoodClrRun
6th
1 ½
5
Ross Fancy5/2
Split: Time: 16.83s
T: K E SevilleSAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerL J Wilson
- Winning Time16.55s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1, nk, sh, 1 ½
- Off Time14:06:19
- Forecast£50.48
- Tricast£160.73
