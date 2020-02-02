Racing Tips

Meetings
18:22 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 277m
- D3
- 1st £120, Others £40 Race Total £320
1
Bobdonbob(d - bd)
Best: 16.99sLast: 17.42s
T: J M Ray
Droopys Sydney/Pumpstreet Twirl
2
Arterbury Dick(d - bk)
Best: 17.27sLast: 17.27s
T: B P Warren
Toolatetosell/Jeanettdollemma
3
Greenhill Charm(b - bk)
Best: 16.98sLast: 17.20s
T: J M Ray
Superior Product/Rockburst Pearl
4
Makeit Patchys(b - bk)
Best: 17.15sLast: 29.46s
T: F J Gray
Ballymac Vic/Patchys Kerry
5
Dangerous Loulou(b - bk)
Best: 17.10sLast: 17.43s
T: M F Alden
Romeo Recruit/Daring Dubh
6
Savana Whiskey(d - bk)
Best: 17.16sLast:
T: F J Gray
Mileheight Alba/Borna Candy
