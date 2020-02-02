Meetings
18:07 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 550m
- S3
- 1st £145, Others £40 Race Total £345
1
Brocks Bodell(b - wbk)
Best: 34.18sLast: 28.59s
T: M P Brown
Crash/Mays Bodyguard
2
Bodell Cain(d - bk)
Best: 34.42sLast: 28.32s
T: M P Brown
Droopys Cain/Farran Lisicki
3
Going Brexit(d - be)
Best: 35.04sLast: 28.27s
T: B Green
Aero Majestic/Going Voting
4
Sonora Lad(d - bk)
Best: 34.68sLast: 28.11s
T: M F Alden
Godsend/Unique Breda
5
Domino Joe(d - be)
Best: 33.80sLast: 28.72s
T: C Wilson
Godsend/Woodside Ruby
6
Murlens Holly(b - bk)
Best: 34.17sLast: 28.62s
T: M P Brown
Ballyhooly Henry/Glenanore Fly
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.