Racing Tips

Meetings
17:47 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A8
- 1st £110, Others £40 Race Total £310
1
Boherna Boss(d - wbe)
Best: 28.55sLast: 28.75s
T: F J Gray
Taylors Sky/Pedro On Air
2
Smoking Jean(b - bk)
Best: 28.64sLast: 28.67s
T: B Green
Romeo Recruit/Private Sally
3
Up Donegal(b - bk)
Best: 28.44sLast: 28.44s
T: B P Warren
Ballymac Vic/Miss Whiskers
4
Our Boy Ernie(d - bk)
Best: 28.38sLast: 28.71s
T: M F Alden
Holdem Spy/Unique Lillian
5
Manu Folly(b - bk)
Best: 28.37sLast: 28.96s
T: G E Elwell
Superior Product/Lavally Diva
6
Tree Top Bubbles(d - be)
Best: 28.45sLast: 28.45s
T: C Wilson
Droopys Scolari/Blue Aero
