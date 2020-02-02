Racing Tips

Meetings
17:28 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A10
- 1st £100, Others £40 Race Total £300
1
Monemore Jedinak(d - bk)
Best: 28.70sLast: 17.38s
T: B P Warren
Scarty Lad/Get Home Bluey
2
Only One Darren(d - bk)
Best: 28.74sLast: 29.17s
T: J M Ray
Romeo Recruit/Crossfield Molly
3
Raising Arizona(d - bk)
Best: 28.75sLast: 29.38s
T: R W Liddington
Eden The Kid/Droopys North
4
Indigo Jean(b - bk)
Best: 28.65sLast: 29.68s
T: M E Westwood
Ballymac Matt/Pinpoint Miley
5
Arterbury Mandy(b - bk)
Best: 29.00sLast: 29.00s
T: B P Warren
Tarsna Havana/Mandeville Can
6
Rockhill Romeo(d - bk)
Best: 28.95sLast: 29.05s
T: G E Elwell
Romeo Recruit/Total Motion
