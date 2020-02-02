Racing Tips

Meetings
17:07 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A6
- 1st £120, Others £40 Race Total £320
1
Clockwork Girl(b - bk)
Best: 28.19sLast: 29.89s
T: J Bloomfield
Ballymac Vic/Badminton Tyche
2
Brickfield Sasha(b - bk)
Best: 28.51sLast: 28.83s
T: D J Atkins
Skywalker Puma/Galway Fancy
3
Ceroc Bim(d - bk)
Best: 27.93sLast: 28.15s
T: M F Alden
Tullymurry Act/Phone Lizzie
4
Colston Enzo(d - bk)
Best: 28.06sLast: 28.63s
T: M F Alden
Superior Product/Curious Thinking
5
Savana Pegasus(d - bk)
Best: 28.10sLast: 28.21s
T: J Bloomfield
Freedom Trade/Freedom Sandy
6
Savana Moment(d - bk)
Best: 28.19sLast: 28.62s
T: M E Westwood
Skywalker Puma/Roskeen Glory
