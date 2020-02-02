Meetings
16:48 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A5
- 1st £125, Others £40 Race Total £325
1
Arterbury Sam(d - bk)
Best: 28.07sLast: 28.31s
T: B P Warren
Kinloch Brae/Cabra Coco
2
Ferryforth Star(b - bk)
Best: 27.94sLast: 28.38s
T: J Bloomfield
Ballymac Eske/Fionas Star
3
Deadly Dennis(d - bk)
Best: 28.27sLast: 28.35s
T: D M Law
Makeshift/Lady Long Heir
4
Savana Ace(d - bebdw)
Best: 27.91sLast: 28.24s
T: F J Gray
Droopys Nidge/Whiteys Buddella
5
Hellroad Dixie(d - bkw)
Best: 28.03sLast: 28.60s
T: M P Brown
Laughil Duke/Hawks Tip
6
Zadog The Priest(d - bk)
Best: 28.02sLast: 28.10s
T: C King
Paradise Madison/Swift India
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.