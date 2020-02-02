Racing Tips

Meetings
16:28 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A6
- 1st £120, Others £40 Race Total £320
1
Savana Jay Dee(d - wbe)
Best: 28.22sLast: 28.35s
T: F J Gray
Tullymurry Act/Class Of Dromin
2
Savana Roma(b - bk)
Best: 28.26sLast: 28.74s
T: M E Westwood
Knockglass Billy/Rackethall Lulu
3
Savana Holly(b - bk)
Best: 28.27sLast: 26.85s
T: D J Atkins
Ruthless Man/Seeeveryhour
4
Savana Phoenix(d - be)
Best: 28.22sLast: 28.97s
T: J Bloomfield
Droopys Nidge/Minnies Lantern
5
Skyscape(d - bk)
Best: 28.23sLast: 28.36s
T: C Wilson
Godsend/Woodside Ruby
6
Knuck Boy(d - dkbd)
Best: 28.16sLast: 28.54s
T: M F Alden
Droopys Nidge/Unique Breda
