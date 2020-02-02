Meetings
16:07 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 277m
- D4
- 1st £110, Others £40 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:-Off time:16:07:37
1st
1
Academy Lady6/1
Split: Time:
T: G E Elwell
2nd
2
Savana Maisie6/4
Split: Time:
T: J Bloomfield
3rd
6
Take Him There2/1
Split: Time:
T: R W Liddington
3
Blackrosewhisper6/1
Split: Time:
T: J Bloomfield
4
Matts Choice8/1
Split: Time:
T: B Green
5
Victory Applause6/1
Split: Time:
T: G E Elwell
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG E Elwell
- Winning Time
- Runners6 ran
- Distances
- Off Time16:07:37
- Forecast£19.65
- Tricast£38.00
